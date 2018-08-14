Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $288,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hologic were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,091 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $42,165,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,745,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.14 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

