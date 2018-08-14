Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $276,000 Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,430 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $497,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.