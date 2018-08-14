Mplx Lp (MPLX) Holdings Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,918,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765,329 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 5.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.39% of Mplx worth $918,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,497,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,044,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,885,000 after buying an additional 1,373,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 106,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

MPLX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.79%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.