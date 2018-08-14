Motorola Solutions (MSI) & Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Critical Comparison

Motorola Solutions (NASDAQ: CMTL) and Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Comtech Telecomm.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.09 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.34 Comtech Telecomm. $550.37 million 1.49 $15.82 million $0.34 101.85

Comtech Telecomm. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorola Solutions. Motorola Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Comtech Telecomm.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions -0.97% -70.84% 11.36% Comtech Telecomm. 5.38% 3.21% 1.89%

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motorola Solutions and Comtech Telecomm., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 1 11 0 2.77 Comtech Telecomm. 0 2 4 0 2.67

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $128.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Comtech Telecomm..

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Comtech Telecomm. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The company's Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.