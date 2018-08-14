Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. Motorcar Parts of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 516,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 186,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,026,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 84,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

