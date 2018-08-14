MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Given a $32.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) received a $32.00 target price from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 305.06% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We employ a risk- adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach that yields $600M for iclaprim—with a 90% probability of success, 16% discount rate and 40% effective tax rate—and a price per share of $32.00 based on about 19M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) outstanding as of mid-2019.””

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

