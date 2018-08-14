The Carlyle Group (CG) PT Set at $31.00 by Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has been given a $31.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,143. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $483,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 215,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,786.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329,197 shares of company stock valued at $253,721,987 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 782,961 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,312,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

