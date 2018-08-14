Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,267 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $206,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $4,363,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 148,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of MS stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

