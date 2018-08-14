Morgan Stanley Increases National General (NGHC) Price Target to $29.00

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

National General stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.95. National General has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National General had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that National General will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $171,911.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,801,000 after buying an additional 793,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National General by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,281,000 after purchasing an additional 728,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National General by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,895,000 after purchasing an additional 330,210 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in National General by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,162,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National General by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,863,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

