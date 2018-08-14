Morgan Stanley Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €19.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.36) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.58 ($22.24).

Shares of UCG traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €17.22 ($19.57). 26,190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270,000. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

