Monroe Capital (MRCC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at National Securities

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its target price decreased by National Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning. National Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ Monroe earned adjusted NII/share of $0.39 for 2Q18, well ahead of our $0.36/share estimate and the quarterly dividend of $0.35/share. We note that the company did not earn its full incentive fee and that if it had adjusted NII/share would have been $0.35.



 The JV is growing quickly and we expect Monroe to prioritize capital allocation to the vehicle. At 6/30/18, the SLF had $94.7 million of senior secured loans across 28 different borrowers compared to $29.4 million of loans across 8 borrowers at year-end 2017. We expect MRCC’s SLF equity interests to increase from 3.5% of the portfolio at cost in 2Q18 to 5.5% by the end of 2018 and to 8.1% of the portfolio in 4Q19.



 Management was upbeat about their pipeline for the remainder of 2018, leading us anticipate robust portfolio growth through 2H18 as well as 2019. Monroe received shareholder approval to reduce asset coverage and we expect that the growth in the portfolio using increased leverage will bolster NII ROAE going forward. Management has still not yet stated what, if anything, they will do with the fee structure as it pertains to increasing leverage. Given they did not proactively express their desire to cut fees when first seeking the increased leverage we do not model this into our assumptions although it would be highly beneficial to shareholders if MRCC would cut its base fee.



 TPP Operating was marked down on the quarter with unrealized losses increasing to $21.3 million from $17.6 million Q/Q and Rockdale’s equity was marked down but its debt was marked up for a slightly positive change in unrealized gains. Two new non-accruals popped up: Gibson Brands and Incipio Technologies.



 We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.55 from $1.51 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.60 from $1.58. We are maintaining our BUY rating and lowering our price target to $16 from $17.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

MRCC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,019. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $280.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman purchased 8,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 137,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 980.5% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 123,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

