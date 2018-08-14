Momo (MOMO) Trading Down 8.8%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 8,060,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,915,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Momo from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.28 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

