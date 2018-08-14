Moin (MOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,511.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Moin has a market capitalization of $274,942.00 and approximately $1,511.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Moin has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000407 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003749 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,782,054 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.