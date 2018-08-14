Mohawk Industries (MHK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $181.89 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,357,250. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,786,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,150,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,470,000 after purchasing an additional 118,966 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.