Mizuho Increases Endo International (ENDP) Price Target to $17.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lifted by Mizuho to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.
ENDP traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 518,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Endo International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
