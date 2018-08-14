Mizuho Increases Endo International (ENDP) Price Target to $17.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lifted by Mizuho to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

ENDP traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 518,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Endo International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

