Millennium Management LLC Invests $576,000 in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Stock

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 143,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,089,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:OR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

