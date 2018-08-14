Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $191,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,070 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,307,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,835,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,049,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,167,000.

VBR opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

