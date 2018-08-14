Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

