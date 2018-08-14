Midwich Group PLC (MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,742.57).

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 620 ($7.91) on Tuesday. Midwich Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 295 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 669.98 ($8.55).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

MIDW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Midwich Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 675 ($8.61) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Midwich Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.42) to GBX 707 ($9.02) in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.