Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

