Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at $57,739,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,636,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,959,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,776,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,855,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,317,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,764,670,000 after purchasing an additional 592,272 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,970,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 577,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,190,504 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,089,630,000 after purchasing an additional 233,857 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.