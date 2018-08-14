MGIC Investment (MTG) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 36,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,045. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,467,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,782,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 334,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,911,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,867,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,816,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

