Metal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $522,930.00 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Metal has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $522,930.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008863 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00242982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019764 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00055490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,240,243 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

