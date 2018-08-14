Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,207.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $109.96.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

