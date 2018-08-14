Meredith’s (MDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meredith from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meredith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP opened at $49.05 on Monday. Meredith has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 292,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meredith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,643,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $107,457,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Meredith by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,929,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,416,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Meredith by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,281,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,371,000 after buying an additional 179,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.