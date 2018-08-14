Meredith (MDP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meredith earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9925855733015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE MDP opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meredith has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Meredith’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

