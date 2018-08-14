Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932,771 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,626,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 6,596,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.