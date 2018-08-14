Meggitt plc (MGGT) Insider Philip Ernest Green Buys 23 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Philip Ernest Green purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.91).

Philip Ernest Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Philip Ernest Green purchased 22 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £122.54 ($156.32).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 537.60 ($6.86) on Tuesday. Meggitt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 430.90 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Meggitt to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.23) to GBX 670 ($8.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 482 ($6.15) to GBX 515 ($6.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530 ($6.76).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

