Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $233,695.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded flat against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $233,695.00 and $0.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00876065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003719 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013248 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,320,794 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

