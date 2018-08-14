Medley Management (MDLY) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) received a $6.00 price target from research analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Medley Management alerts:

MDLY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Medley Management has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medley Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medley Management by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.