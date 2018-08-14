MediGene (MDG1) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDG1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

MDG1 stock opened at €13.79 ($15.67) on Friday. MediGene has a twelve month low of €8.53 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of €19.27 ($21.90).

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

