Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Mears Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mears Group from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

MER stock opened at GBX 351.40 ($4.48) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 357.50 ($4.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81).

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

