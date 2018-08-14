McKesson (MCK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McKesson has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $142,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
