McKesson (MCK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McKesson has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $142,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

