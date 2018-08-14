Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lowered by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 140.9% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 22,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

NYSE MCD opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

