Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 365,750 Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,750 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.94% of Aratana Therapeutics worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 683.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,486 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PETX shares. BidaskClub lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

In other news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,815 shares of company stock worth $133,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETX stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.02. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 154.23%. equities analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

