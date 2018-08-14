Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Halyard Health (HYH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Halyard Health worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 131.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halyard Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halyard Health during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halyard Health during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 24.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halyard Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of HYH stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.22. Halyard Health has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

