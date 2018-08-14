Mark L. Shifke Sells 10,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $831,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 661,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GDOT traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,046. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 155,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “$81.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

