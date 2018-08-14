Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8204417388783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 8.44%. sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 94,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $3,721,906.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,847,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 145,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,488,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,950.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,098,356 shares of company stock valued at $81,219,329. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

