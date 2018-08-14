Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 596,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 70,831 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

