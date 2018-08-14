Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 574,032 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 73.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

