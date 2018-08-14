Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,224 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 13th total of 665,328 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

MGTA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.03). research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David Scadden acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

