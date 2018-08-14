MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MACOM Technology Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.6366954347392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 97,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $2,048,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $287,147.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $456,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

