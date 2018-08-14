Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

