M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Stake Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of M/I Homes worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $345,792.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $500,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $172,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 6.15. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $740.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 12.69%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.