LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 8.26. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.