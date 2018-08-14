LPL Financial (LPLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 627,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 450,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 188,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

