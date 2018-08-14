LPL Financial (LPLA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LPL Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7612121146312 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

LPL Financial stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.