Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Louisiana-Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.4173819632765 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,213. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

