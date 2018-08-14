Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Re/Max worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Re/Max during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Re/Max by 373.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 47.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $860.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.33%. The company had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Re/Max news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

