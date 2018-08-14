Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,687,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,543,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 341,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

NYSE:FBC opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,874,160 over the last ninety days. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

